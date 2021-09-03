Bbva USA Takes $916,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $311.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

