Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

