Bbva USA Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,348,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

