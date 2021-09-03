Bbva USA Invests $837,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $486.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

