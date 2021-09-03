Bbva USA Invests $691,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $354.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.94 and its 200 day moving average is $339.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.