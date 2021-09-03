Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

