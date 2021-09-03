Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill Buys 100,000 Shares

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

