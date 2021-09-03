Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $64.68. 31,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,188. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

