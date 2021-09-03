Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $64,183.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 626,015 coins and its circulating supply is 492,352 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

