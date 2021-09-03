Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $17.46 on Friday, hitting $677.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $661.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.