Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,324,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.