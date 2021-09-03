Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

