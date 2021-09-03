Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,910 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.77 during trading on Friday. 26,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.