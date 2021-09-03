Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. 389,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,378,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.