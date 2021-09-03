Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 113,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

