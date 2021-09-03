Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $84,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. 25,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,674. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

