Baron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,770. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $292.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.