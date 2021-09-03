Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.78. 2,906,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,962. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

