Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,199 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 1,086,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

