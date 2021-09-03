Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

