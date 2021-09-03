Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,913. The firm has a market cap of $511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

