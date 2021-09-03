Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 2,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,913. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

