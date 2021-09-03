Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

