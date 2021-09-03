Barclays Boosts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $19.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

