Barclays Begins Coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

