Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stake Lifted by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.88% of Bank of Commerce worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 146,519 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,162. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

