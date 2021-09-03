Bank of America Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $160.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.91.

CTLT stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

