Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,431 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,757,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,528,000 after purchasing an additional 257,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

