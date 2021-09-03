Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,620 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $139.62.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

