Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 582.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

