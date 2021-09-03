Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 49,255 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.