Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,184 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

