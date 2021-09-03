Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 7,199 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $3,245,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.35 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

