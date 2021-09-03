Banca Mediolanum’s (BNMDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

