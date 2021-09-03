Banca Mediolanum’s (BNMDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

