Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

BLDP stock opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$53.90.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

