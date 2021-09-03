Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 10,050 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $88,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

PSX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 34,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.