Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $233,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 58.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.61. 440,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

