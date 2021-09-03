Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $58.76 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,942 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $58,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 9,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.