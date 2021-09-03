Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $564.81 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $564,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

