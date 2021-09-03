Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $377.75 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.19% of AbbVie worth $377,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

