Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $25.22 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 607,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

