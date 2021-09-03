Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

NYSE BW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.