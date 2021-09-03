Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NYSE AZRE opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

