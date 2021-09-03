Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

