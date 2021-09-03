AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $517.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

