Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Sells $20,905.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Kevin J. Christie sold 500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $20,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $19,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $7,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.