Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Sells $20,905.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) SVP Kevin J. Christie sold 500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $20,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $19,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $7,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
