Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Down 1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 351,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,409,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

