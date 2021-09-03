Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.