Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 634,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 115,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.