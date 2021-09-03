Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.68 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

